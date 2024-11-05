India to Launch European Union’s Solar Observatory Satellite Proba-3, in December, announces Dr. Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh announced here today that India is set to launch the European Union’s Proba-3 Space Satellite by in the first week of December, marking another milestone in its burgeoning role as a global space leader disclosing this while speaking at the 3rd Indian Space Conclave, Dr Jitendra Singh said, this underscores the deepening partnership between India and the EU in space research and exploration. This mission, aimed at observing the Sun, signifies both nations’ commitment to advancing scientific knowledge while reinforcing the reputation of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as a trusted partner in international space missions. The Proba-3 satellite, which arrived this morning at pòłSriharikota, is aimed at observing the Sun and reflects a new level of equal collaboration between India and other major space powers.

The Proba-3 satellite will be India’s third such launch for the EU, with previous missions supporting the Proba-1 and Proba-2 satellites. However, this mission is unique in its focus on solar observation. Dr. Jitendra Singh explained that Proba-3 will provide valuable insights into solar corona dynamics, adding to ISRO’s portfolio of ambitious scientific ventures, which recently included the groundbreaking Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. “India and Europe are together reaching out to the Sun,” said Dr. Jitendra Singh, highlighting the symbolism and science of this mission.

In his address, Dr. Jitendra Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forward-thinking policy changes with the rapid transformation of India’s space sector. The 2020 reforms opened doors for private participation and international collaborations, which Dr. Jitendra Singh said “unlocked” India’s space potential. Previously, the space sector was limited by strict governmental controls and secrecy, but the liberalized approach has led to exponential growth, with India now boasting over 300 space startups contributing to an array of domestic and global projects. This growth is a testament to the nation’s increasing technological capability and its capacity to support world-class research.

Dr. Jitendra Singh pointed out that the policy shift is not just about exploration; it’s about leveraging space technology to enhance infrastructure and everyday life across India. Today, satellites play a role in urban planning, agriculture, and even groundwater monitoring under India’s flagship “Jal Shakti” water conservation program. As a result, sectors previously untouched by space technology, such as transportation and rural development, are reaping the benefits of these advancements.

The Conclave also provided a platform for recognizing India’s startup ecosystem in space technology. “Only a few years ago, we had just a handful of space-focused startups,” Dr. Jitendra Singh remarked. “Today, there are over 300, fuelling an entire industry and creating jobs across the country.” This surge in startups has not only curbed the historic brain drain but has also attracted Indian talent back from abroad, particularly from agencies like NASA, which previously drew many of India’s brightest space scientists.

In his address, EU Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Mr. Herve Delphin, emphasized the significance of the Indo-European partnership in space, describing India as a “cost-effective, dynamic space power of the first order.” Commending India’s achievements, including the recent success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Mr. Delphin stated that the European Union views India as a natural ally in the realm of space exploration and innovation. He highlighted that both the EU and India are consolidating their roles as influential space powers, sharing a mutual interest in the peaceful use of space and a commitment to tackling pressing global issues, such as climate change and cyber security, through space-based solutions.

Ambassador Delphin also outlined the EU’s ambition to further strengthen this collaboration, proposing joint initiatives in Earth observation, training, and space security, areas where both regions have complementary strengths. He pointed to existing partnerships, like India’s collaboration with the EU’s Copernicus Earth observation program, as a foundation for deeper integration. With plans underway to expand cooperation in space security, Mr. Delphin expressed optimism for advancing space governance and responsible practices on a global scale, adding that the upcoming 2025 EU-India Summit in Delhi will serve as a pivotal opportunity to build upon this shared vision.

Looking ahead, India’s space program has ambitious goals. The upcoming human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, and plans for a future lunar landing by 2040 reflect India’s determination to be at the forefront of space innovation. The nation is also exploring future missions to establish its own space station by 2035, which would further assert India’s place in the global space landscape. Additionally, with a vision for space tourism by 2040, India’s strategy is now as forward-looking as it is inclusive, with plans to engage private companies and international entities at every stage of its space exploration journey.

During the event, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh unveiled SPADE, an innovative product developed by Suhora Technologies, and presented the prestigious ISpA Space Industry Awards. Following the inaugural session, he toured exhibition stalls featuring cutting-edge space products, engaging with dignitaries and showcasing India’s advancements in space technology.

In closing, Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated India’s commitment to partnerships like the one with the EU. “As we look to 2047 and envision a Viksit Bharat, the space sector will be a driving force in this transformation, bringing scientific prestige and significant economic returns.” The Proba-3 launch not only strengthens Indo-EU relations but also highlights India’s capability to lead in space science and technology, reinforcing its image as a collaborative global space player.With this mission, ISRO continues to build upon a legacy of achievements, propelling India towards a future where it is not only a participant in global space endeavours but a leader shaping the course of space exploration and innovation.

The inaugural session also saw participation from key figures in India’s space sector, including Jayant Patil, Chairman of the Indian Space Association (ISpA); -S. Somnath, Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of ISRO and the Space Commission; and Lt Gen AK Bhatt (Retd), Director General of ISpA, underscoring the collaborative momentum within India’s rapidly evolving space ecosystem.