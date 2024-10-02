India to Host First-Ever Kho Kho World Cup in 2025

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and the International Kho Kho Federation have announced that the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup will be held in India in 2025. The event will feature 24 countries from six continents, including 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams.

To promote the sport ahead of the World Cup, KKFI plans to introduce Kho Kho to 200 schools in 10 cities and aims to register at least 5 million players through a membership drive. The tournament will include a week-long series of matches with top athletes from around the world.