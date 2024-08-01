India to Finalize MoU with France Museums for Yuga Yugeen Bharat Museum Development

The reconversion of North Block & South Block into Yuga Yugeen Bharat Museum involves a number of steps. The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs is concerned with restoration of North and South Block buildings which will be taken up after the Ministries occupying these buildings are shifted into the new Common Central Secretariat Buildings.

This Ministry is in the process of finalizing an MoU with the France Museums based on a 2020 Letter of Intent signed between the two countries for the same. A decision on the existing building of National Museum is yet to be taken.