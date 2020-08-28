India tests more than 9 lakh samples each day, two days in a row

New Delhi: India has tested more than 9 lakh COVID-19 samples each day for the second consecutive day, keeping a sharp focus on “TEST, TRACK AND TREAT” strategy of the Union Government. India has already created a capacity of doing 10 lakh tests per day. 9,01,338 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

With this steady rise, the cumulative tests are nearing 4 crore. The total tests as on date have reached 3,94,77,848. More than 1 crore samples have been tested for COVID in the past two weeks.

The Tests Per Million too have seen a sharp surge to 28,607. It is only by aggressive testing that positive cases can be identified at an early stage, their close contacts promptly tracked and isolated as well as timely and effective treatment can be ensured.

The graded and evolving response has resulted in a testing strategy that steadily widened the testing net in the country. To keep up with this strategy, the testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened which as on today consists of 1564 labs in the country; 998 labs in the government sector and 566 private labs. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 801 (Govt: 461 + Private: 340)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 643 (Govt: 503 + Private: 140

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 120 (Govt: 34 + Private: 86)

