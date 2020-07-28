India tests more than 5 lakh COVID-19 per day for the 2nd day in a row

New Delhi: Pursuant to “Test, Track, Treat” strategy, India has created and maintained a new high of testing more than 5 lakh COVID-19 in a single day over two consecutive days. This is the outcome of the combined and focused efforts of Union and State/UT Governments on aggressive testing as the first important step in the early detection and isolation of COVID-19 positive cases. On 26th July, India tested a total of 5,15,000 samples and on 27th July, a total of 5,28,000 samples were tested.

The graded and evolving response resulted in a testing strategy that steadily widened the testing network in the country, and the cumulative testing as on date has crossed 1.73 crore. The Tests Per Million has further improved to 12,562.

The testing capacity of India has received another boost with the induction of three high throughput testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata that were inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister yesterday. The testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened with 1310 labs in the country; 905 labs in the government sector and 405 private labs. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 668 (Govt: 407 + Private: 261)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 537 (Govt: 467 + Private: 70)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 105 (Govt: 31 + Private: 74)

