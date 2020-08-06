India tests a new record of 6,64,949 COVID-19 samples tests in last 24 hours

New Delhi: Keeping the focus on “Test, Track and Treat” strategy, India has continued testing more than 6 lakh COVID-19 samples for the third consecutive day in a row. India’s resolve to rapidly increase the number of tests done per day has resulted in a successful march towards 10 lakh/day testing capacity with 6,64,949 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative testing as on date has reached 2,21,49,351. The Tests Per Million too have seen a sharp rise to 16050. It is only by aggressive testing that positive cases can be identified, their contacts tracked and isolated as well as prompt treatment can be ensured.

A key component for the successful implementation of the “Test, Track and Treat” strategy has been the continuously expanding network of diagnostic labs across the country. The lab network as on today consists of 1370 labs; 921 labs in the government sector and 449 private labs. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 698 (Govt: 422 + Private: 276)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 563 (Govt: 467 + Private: 96)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 109 (Govt: 32 + Private: 77)

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf .

