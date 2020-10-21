India sustains the continued trend of consistent decline in Active Cases

New Delhi: India has sustained its trend of maintaining the active cases below the 7.5 lakh mark for the 2nd successive day.

With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day, India’s steady trend of posting high level of daily recoveries also continues. 61,775 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country whereas the new confirmed cases are only 54,044. This is when 10,83,608 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours in the country.

Successful implementation of TEST, TRACK and TREAT strategy along with timely and appropriate treatment has led to the consistent slide in the Fatality Rate. The national Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has fallen to 1.51% today.

The Centre has advised States/UTs to aim at bringing down the the CFR to below 1%. Presently 14 States/UTs are reporting Case Fatality Rate less than 1%.

India’s total recoveries stands at 67,95,103 today. Higher number of single day recoveries has resulted in continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is fast approaching 89% (88.81%).

77% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Karnataka outnumbered Maharashtra in new recovered cases with more than 8,500 new recoveries. Maharashtra and Kerala both contribute more than 7,000 to the new recoveries.

54,044 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

78% of these are concentrated in ten States/UT. Maharashtra contributed more than 8,000 to the new cases. Karnataka and Kerala, both contributed more than 6,000.

717 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

82% of new deaths are reported from 10 States and UTs.

29% of deaths reported yesterday are from Maharashtra with 213 deaths followed by Karnataka with 66 deaths.

Related

comments