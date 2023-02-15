India successfully organises the First Meeting of G20 Digital Economy Working Group in Lucknow from 13 February to 15 February 2023

The First G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) meeting in India concluded today, setting the tone for a productive and meaningful deliberations for the future DEWG meetings. The three-day meeting, which took place in Lucknow, showcased India’s digital transformation journey, and brought together G20 members, key knowledge partners, and guest countries to discuss digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, and digital skilling.

G20 Delegates in DEWG Meeting

The inauguration day showcased by five workshops that covered various topics related to digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity solutions for MSMEs, sustainable development goals, and the use of geospatial technologies. In addition, the meeting showcased digital initiatives from the state of Uttar Pradesh.

On the second day, the DEWG meeting began with a keynote address from India’s G20 Sherpa, Shri Amitabh Kant, followed by insightful presentations and interventions from participants. Subsequently, the delegates discussed two priority areas namely Digital Pubic Infrastructure and Cyber security were discussed at length and expressed their willingness for further deliberations in subsequent working group meetings for greater shared understanding.

In the second half of the day, the participants embarked on an excursion to bara Imambara, a historic monument that is widely considered an architectural masterpiece. The site was a perfect backdrop for the participants to unwind and enjoy the local culture and traditions. The day ended on a high note with the sound, light and dance shows, creating a magical and memorable atmosphere for all.

The final and the third day of the meeting focused on the priority of Digital Skilling. India proposed mechanisms for digitally skilled future ready workforce. The member nations appreciated the inclusion of digital skilling in the DEWG agenda and supported the India’s proposed priority areas broadly. Summary discussions were also held on three key priority areas namely Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Cyber Security in Digital Economy and Digital Skilling. The Co-Chair and Joint Secretary, MeitY – Shri Sushil Pal made the concluding remarks.

Chair of G20-DEWG & Secretary, MeitY, Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma addressing the Press

The Chair of G20-DEWG and Secretary, MeitY, Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma, in his press brief shared the key highlights of the last three days. He thanked the G20 member states, guest countries and international organisations for the invigorating conversations on the priority areas. He stated that immersive digital mobile van, travelled to over 75 destinations and provided an interactive and immersive experience to about 120,000 persons on the India’s digital transformation journey. The exhibition and experience centre, showcasing virtual realities and innovative solutions, attracted around 18,000 visitors. He thanked the State Government of Uttar Pradesh for their phenomenal support in organising this DEWG meeting. He said that this DEWG meeting is the first of four scheduled to be conducted in India, with the next ones taking place in Hyderabad, Pune and Bangalore.