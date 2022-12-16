India successfully carries out night trials of nuclear-capable ”Agni-five missile”

India has successfully conducted night trials of nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni V, capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometers with very high degree of accuracy. The missile test firing was conducted from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast at around 5.30 pm yesterday. This was the latest test in the Agni missile series. According to defence sources, the test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile that are now lighter than before.