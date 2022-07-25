National

India strongly condemns recent killings in Kurdistan Region of Iraq

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India strongly condemns the recent killings in the Zakho district of Dohuk Governatorate, Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which is a clear violation of the country’s sovereignty and a blatant disregard for international humanitarian law.

India expresses its deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the dastardly attack, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

India also conveyed its stand and condolences in messages inscribed today in condolence books opened by Government of Iraq in Baghdad and Embassy of Iraq in New Delhi.

