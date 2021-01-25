India steadily sustains its trajectory of very low Active Cases

New Delhi: India’s active caseload has fallen to 1.84 lakh (1,84,182) today. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 1.73%.

A bulk of the active cases is contributed by merely two States. Kerala and Maharashtra alone account for more than 64.71% of the Total Active cases.

Kerala accounts for 39.7% of the active cases whereas Maharashtra contributes 25% of the total active cases.

A net decline of 226 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours. 13,203 new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 13,298 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

131 new deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest in 8 months.

India has conducted a total of 19,23,37,117 tests till today.

21 States/UTs have better tests per million population than the national average (1,39,374).

15 States/UTs have lower tests per million population than the national average.

As on 25th January, 2021, till 8 AM, 16,15,504 beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 33,303 people were vaccinated across 694 sessions. 28,614 sessions have been conducted so far.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 2,019 2 Andhra Pradesh 1,47,030 3 Arunachal Pradesh 6,511 4 Assam 13,881 5 Bihar 76,125 6 Chandigarh 1,502 7 Chhattisgarh 28,732 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 345 9 Daman & Diu 283 10 Delhi 25,811 11 Goa 1,561 12 Gujarat 78,466 13 Haryana 72,204 14 Himachal Pradesh 13,544 15 Jammu & Kashmir 11,647 16 Jharkhand 14,806 17 Karnataka 1,91,449 18 Kerala 53,529 19 Ladakh 558 20 Lakshadweep 633 21 Madhya Pradesh 38,278 22 Maharashtra 99,885 23 Manipur 2,319 24 Meghalaya 2,236 25 Mizoram 3,979 26 Nagaland 3,443 27 Odisha 1,52,371 28 Puducherry 1,478 29 Punjab 31,327 30 Rajasthan 93,525 31 Sikkim 960 32 Tamil Nadu 61,720 33 Telangana 1,10,031 34 Tripura 14,252 35 Uttar Pradesh 1,23,761 36 Uttarakhand 10,514 37 West Bengal 84,505 38 Miscellaneous 40,284 Total 16,15,504

The total recovered cases stand at 1.03 Cr (1,03,30,084) which translates to a Recovery Rate of 96.83%. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 1,01,45,902.

79.12% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 9 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,173 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 1,743 new recoveries. Gujarat recorded another 704 daily recoveries.

81.26% of the new cases are concentrated in 6 States and UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 6,036 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 2,752 new cases while Karnataka has reported 573 new cases yesterday.

Seven States/UTs account for 80.15% of the 131case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported 45 deaths. Kerala and Delhi follow with 20 and 9 new deaths, respectively.