India steadily sustains its trajectory of very low Active Cases

New Delhi: India’s active caseload has fallen to 1.84 lakh (1,84,182) today. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 1.73%.
A bulk of the active cases is contributed by merely two States. Kerala and Maharashtra alone account for more than 64.71% of the Total Active cases.
Kerala accounts for 39.7% of the active cases whereas Maharashtra contributes 25% of the total active cases.
A net decline of 226 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours. 13,203 new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 13,298 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.
131 new deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest in 8 months.
India has conducted a total of 19,23,37,117 tests till today.
21 States/UTs have better tests per million population than the national average (1,39,374).
15 States/UTs have lower tests per million population than the national average.
As on 25th January, 2021, till 8 AM, 16,15,504 beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.
In the last 24 hours, 33,303 people were vaccinated across 694 sessions. 28,614 sessions have been conducted so far.
|S. No.
|State/UT
|Beneficiaries vaccinated
|1
|A & N Islands
|2,019
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,47,030
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|6,511
|4
|Assam
|13,881
|5
|Bihar
|76,125
|6
|Chandigarh
|1,502
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|28,732
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|345
|9
|Daman & Diu
|283
|10
|Delhi
|25,811
|11
|Goa
|1,561
|12
|Gujarat
|78,466
|13
|Haryana
|72,204
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|13,544
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|11,647
|16
|Jharkhand
|14,806
|17
|Karnataka
|1,91,449
|18
|Kerala
|53,529
|19
|Ladakh
|558
|20
|Lakshadweep
|633
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|38,278
|22
|Maharashtra
|99,885
|23
|Manipur
|2,319
|24
|Meghalaya
|2,236
|25
|Mizoram
|3,979
|26
|Nagaland
|3,443
|27
|Odisha
|1,52,371
|28
|Puducherry
|1,478
|29
|Punjab
|31,327
|30
|Rajasthan
|93,525
|31
|Sikkim
|960
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|61,720
|33
|Telangana
|1,10,031
|34
|Tripura
|14,252
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,23,761
|36
|Uttarakhand
|10,514
|37
|West Bengal
|84,505
|38
|Miscellaneous
|40,284
|Total
|16,15,504
The total recovered cases stand at 1.03 Cr (1,03,30,084) which translates to a Recovery Rate of 96.83%. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 1,01,45,902.
79.12% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 9 States/UTs.
Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,173 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 1,743 new recoveries. Gujarat recorded another 704 daily recoveries.
81.26% of the new cases are concentrated in 6 States and UTs.
Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 6,036 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 2,752 new cases while Karnataka has reported 573 new cases yesterday.
Seven States/UTs account for 80.15% of the 131case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.
Maharashtra has reported 45 deaths. Kerala and Delhi follow with 20 and 9 new deaths, respectively.