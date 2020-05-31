India stands with Odisha, West Bengal. The people of those states have shown remarkable courage, says PM Narendra Modi in #MannKiBaat

Fight against COVID-19 is also being powered by innovative spirit of our citizens, says PM Narendra Modi in #MannKiBaat

New Delhi: India stands with Odisha, West Bengal. The people of those states have shown remarkable courage, says PM Narendra Modi in MannKi Baat. The current scenario that we are witnessing is an eye opener to happenings in the past to the country; it is also an opportunity for scrutiny and lessons for the future. Today, distress our workforce is undergoing is representative of that of country’s eastern region. The very region which possesses the capacity to be the country’s growth engine, whose workforce possesses the capability and the might to take the country to greater heights…the eastern region needs development.India stands with Odisha and West Bengal. The people of those states have shown remarkable courage, says PM Narendra Modi.

Fight against COVID-19 is also being powered by innovative spirit of our citizens, says PM Narendra Modi. Indians are taking Atma Nirbhar Bharat missing in their own hands; they are now promoting local products even more , says Prime Minister Narendra Modi during MannKi Baat. I firmly believe that the Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign will take the country to greater heights in this decade, says PM Narendra Modi.

Considering the migrant labourers, the need of the hour is devising a new solution – paradigm….we are ceaselessly taking steps in that direction. Establishment of a migration commission is being deliberated upon, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Besides that, recent decisions taken by the Central government have opened up vast possibilities of village employment, self employment and small scale industry. The objective of these decisions is finding solutions to the situation, for the sake of a self-reliant India , says PM Narendra Modi.

Safely transporting lakhs of labourers in trains and buses, caring for their food, arranging for their quarantine in every district, testing, check up and treatment is an ongoing process on a very large scale, says PM Narendra Modi. Our railway personnel are at it day and night. From the centre, states, to local governance bodies, everybody is toiling around the clock. The way our railway men are relentlessly engaged, they too are front line Corona Warriors says PM Narendra Modi.

Battle against Corona is being fiercely waged in country through collective efforts. When we glance at the world, we can actually experience magnitude of the achievements of people of India. Our population itself is many times that of most countries says PM Narendra Modi.

“India’s fight against #COVID19 is people-driven and country’s ‘seva shakti’ is visible in this battle”: PM Modi Road ahead is a long one; we are fighting a pandemic about which little was previously known says Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID19 pandemic . Path of our fight against Corona goes a long way. It is a calamity, a scourge that does not have an antidote in the entire world; there is no prior experience on that. Amid this scenario, we are facing newer challenges and consequent hardships says PM Narendra Modi.

This is the situation of every Corona affected country in the world- India is no exception. Work being done in our labs on Corona vaccine is being keenly observed by the world and we are hopeful too. In order to change circumstances, besides resolve, a lot depends on innovation too says PM Narendra Modi. Meanwhile teachers and students have come together with myriad innovations in the field of education. Online classes, video classes are being innovated in different ways says PM Narendra Modi.

One more thing that has touched my heart is innovation at this moment of crisis. A multitude of countrymen from villages and cities, from small scale traders to start ups,our labs are devising even new ways of fighting against Corona; with novel innovations. Similarly I was observing numerous photographs on social media. Many shopkeepers in order to adhere to the two yard distancing have installed big pipe lines in their shops. Merchandise is released from one end and collected at the other end by the customer , says PM Narendra Modi.

