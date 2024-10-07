India stands as a global voice of reason in its commitment to the pursuit of a sustainable energy future: Pralhad Joshi

Emphasizing India’s significant progress in green shipping and energy transition, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, delivered the keynote address at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference in Germany on 7th October 2024. The Minister remarked that that India stands as a global voice of reason in its commitment to the pursuit of a sustainable energy future that aligns with our growth ambitions and environmental responsibilities.

Addressing the conference, Union Minister highlighted India’s energy transition and noted that India has achieved significant milestones in its shift to renewable energy. “India is the only G20 country to have met its climate targets ahead of schedule, despite having the lowest per capita emissions among G20 nations,” he remarked. He emphasized that energy security and access remain paramount for India, but this has never hindered the nation’s commitment to energy transition on both national and global scales.

In this address, Union Minister Joshi noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed a transformative increase in its renewable energy capacity since 2014, with a 175% rise from 75 GW to over 208 GW today. Total RE increased from 193.5 billion units to 360 BU, marking an 86% rise during this period. Solar energy capacity has also grown 33 times in the last 10 years. Shri Joshi also emphasized that International Solar Alliance, supported by over 100 countries, demonstrates India’s leadership in global efforts to combat climate change through solar energy.

The Minister also drew attention to India’s cultural heritage, noting that the concept of sustainability is deeply rooted in Indian tradition. He recited the Gayatri Mantra from the Rigveda, underlining India’s ancient belief in the harmony between mankind and nature.

Green Shipping Initiatives:

Addressing the theme of Green Shipping, Shri Joshi emphasized the crucial role of the maritime sector in global trade and its impact on greenhouse gas emissions. He stated, “As we progress towards achieving net-zero emissions, the necessity for sustainable maritime transport has become very important. India is making significant strides in the green shipping sector, driven by government initiatives, technological advancements, and international collaborations.”

The Minister detailed how Indian shipyards are being modernized and older dockyards are being evaluated for reopening to expand green shipbuilding capacity. “India is becoming a promising hub for green shipbuilding,” he noted, citing the government’s strong emphasis on alternative fuels and renewable energy sources like biofuels and wind power. India is upgrading its port infrastructure to support green shipping fuels and vessels using hybrid models, with the goal of ranking among the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), launched with an outlay of $2.4 billion, aims to produce 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of green hydrogen annually by 2030, attracting over $100 billion in investments and creating more than 6 lakh jobs. He also invited international stakeholders to collaborate in India’s ambitious green hydrogen and renewable energy projects.

Pilot projects under the NGHM, with an investment of $14 million, are already exploring the use of green hydrogen in the shipping sector. “We are focusing on converting existing vessels to operate on green hydrogen or its derivatives. The Shipping Corporation of India is currently converting two vessels to run on green methanol,” the Minister explained. India with an investment of approximately $25 million, is setting the stage for development of hydrogen hubs that will transform its energy landscape. Moreover, ports such as Deendayal, Paradip, and V.O. Chidambaranar are being developed into key hydrogen hubs with bunkering and refuelling facilities to support green hydrogen-powered ships.

Shri Pralhad Joshi concluded his address by reaffirming that, “India’s embrace of innovative technologies, investment in robust infrastructure, and cultivation of international cooperation have elevated us from a mere participant to a leading force in this global transition.”