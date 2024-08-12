India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Exercise ‘Mitra Shakti’ Begins in Maduru Oya

The 10th edition of India- Sri Lanka Joint Military Exercise MITRA SHAKTI commenced today, at Army Training School, Maduru Oya, Sri Lanka. The Exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 12th to 25th August 2024.

Indian contingent comprising of 106 personnel is being represented by a Battalion of Rajputana Rifles along with personnel from other arms and services. The Sri Lankan contingent is being represented by personnel from Gajaba Regiment of Sri Lankan Army. Joint Exercise MITRA SHAKTI is an annual training event conducted alternatively in India and Sri Lanka. Last edition was conducted in Pune in Nov 2023.

Aim of the Joint Exercise is to enhance joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter insurgency operations in a Sub Conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. The exercise will focus on operations in the semi-urban environment.

Tactical drills to be rehearsed during the exercise include Response to a Terrorist Action, Establishment of a Joint Command Post, Establishment of an Intelligence & Surveillance Centre, Securing of a Helipad/ Landing Site, Small Team Insertion & Extraction, Special Heliborne Operations, Cordon & Search Operations besides employment of Drones and Counter Drone Systems, among others.

Exercise MITRA SHAKTI will enable both sides to share best practices in Tactics, Techniques and Procedures of conducting joint operations. It will facilitate developing inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies. The Joint Exercise will also enhance defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.