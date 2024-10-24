India-Singapore Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) 2024 Kicks Off, Enhancing Regional Maritime Security

The 31st edition of the Singapore India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) is scheduled from 23 to 29 Oct 2024, in the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam. Republic of Singapore Navy Ship RSS Tenacious with embarked helicopter, arrived at Visakhapatnam on 23 October 24 for participating in SIMBEX2024.

SIMBEX, which began as ‘Exercise Lion King’ in 1994, has since evolved into one of the most significant bilateral maritime collaborations between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).

The exercise will be conducted in two phases – the Harbour Phase from 23 to 25 October at Visakhapatnam and the Sea Phase from 28 to 29 October in the Bay of Bengal. This year’s edition aims to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Singapore by enhancing interoperability, improving maritime domain awareness, and fostering cooperation to address common maritime challenges.

The Harbour Phase will include Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), cross-deck visits, sports fixtures, and pre-sail briefings between personnel from both navies. The Sea Phase will witness advanced naval drills, including live weapon firings, anti- submarine warfare (ASW) training, anti-surface and anti-air operations, seamanship evolutions, and tactical manoeuvres.

The opening ceremony to mark the beginning of SIMBEX24 will be conducted on 24 Oct 24, onboard INS Shivalik and will be attended by participating units of the Eastern Fleet and the Singapore Navy.