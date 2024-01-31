India-Singapore committed to strengthening cooperation in the field of Personnel Management and Public Administration

New Delhi,31st January: Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India, Shri V. Srinivas held a meeting with Permanent Secretary, Public Services Division, Republic of Singapore, Ms. Tan Gee Keow through video conferencing. The meeting was attended by senior officers of PSD, Singapore and DARPG.

In the VC held yesterday, India-Singapore committed themselves to strengthening cooperation in the field of Personnel Management and Public Administration. The bilateral meeting discussed the contours of collaboration for 2024. The areas of collaboration envisage sharing of good governance practices, exchange of information in the field of Personnel Management and Public Administration, cooperation between the two countries on using technology in governance and timely convening of the Joint Working Group meetings.

The broad areas of collaboration included improving e-services delivery, e-governance practices, adoption of unified service delivery portals and use of AI/ ML in grievance redressal. The Indian side presented the strides made by Government of India in implementing the policy of “Maximum Governance-Minimum Government” by implementation of the CPGRAMS reforms, benchmarking of e-Services using National e-Services Delivery Assessment and the recognition of meritocracy through the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration. The Singapore side presented the Singapore Government Partnerships Office and the efforts being made by Singapore in going beyond listening to citizen voices and finding sustained solutions. Singapore side presented the efforts being made to prepare their citizens for greater adoption of technology.