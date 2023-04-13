India signed MoU with WFP for in-kind humanitarian food assistance of wheat for the people of Afghanistan

New Delhi: The Government of India today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) for in-kind humanitarian food assistance of 10,000 Metric Tonnes (MT) of wheat for the people of Afghanistan reeling under a food crisis.

The MoU marks the fifth tranche, to be shipped through the Chabahar Port in Iran, of humanitarian food assistance that India committed in 2020. Last year, WFP reached 23 million food-insecure people across Afghanistan also thanks to the generous contribution of 40,000 metric tons of wheat from the Government of India.

The MoU was signed in Mumbai between Mr. J. P. Singh, Joint Secretary, PAI Division, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and Ms. Elisabeth Faure, Representative and Country Director, World Food Programme in India.

‘’Sincere gratitude to the Indian Government for food assistance to the people of Afghanistan. India’s support has been a lifeline for families in need and is an important part of WFP’s assistance to millions of people across Afghanistan,’’ said Ms. Faure.

“The fifth tranche builds upon assistance already delivered to those who need it most by WFP in Afghanistan. India has delivered on its commitment, standing by the historical relations between the people of the two countries and the pressing needs on the ground,” said Mr. Singh.

WFP has in place a massive supply chain and logistics infrastructure in place with hundreds of trucks and staff, ensuring that food assistance reaches those who need it the most and no one is excluded.

Since August 2022, nine out of 10 Afghan families cannot afford enough food. Currently, nearly 20 million Afghans do not know where their next meal will come from. Six million of them are one step away from famine. A massive two-thirds of the population – more than 28 million people – needs humanitarian assistance this year, 10 million more than two years ago.

The country is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis after decades of conflict, severe drought, and a devastating economic crisis. Last month’s earthquake will only add to the already massive needs, including food insecurity for 28 million people.