India Showcases Success in Poverty Reduction and Employment at ILO’s 352nd Governing Body Session

The 352nd Governing Body meeting of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) is being held at Geneva (Switzerland) from 28 October to 7 November 2024. The India delegation is led by Ms Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment during the first week. During the discussions today, Ms. Dawra highlighted the importance of inclusive economic policies that generate quality jobs, support social protection, and promote gender equality. Our national efforts to create decent work opportunities for all segments of society, particularly women and youth, which align closely with ILO’s call for a renewed social contract was reiterated.

Ms Dawra highlighted India’s positive experience in this regard, and informed the ILO Governing Body members on the following:

India’s commitment to improving living standards is reflected in significant initiatives covering all dimensions of poverty that have led to 248 million individuals escaping multidimensional poverty in the last 9 years, as measured by the multidimensional poverty index.

The significant employment growth over the recent years was showcased, with government policies, skilling programs, and economic growth adding around 170 million persons in economic activity during 2016-17 and 2022-23 as per provisional estimates. India’s economic trajectory demonstrates sustained job creationacross key sectors, it was underlined.

Besides, India has significantly expanded its social protection coverage. This is recognised by the recent ILO’s flagship World Social Protection Report 2024–26, which points out doubling of social protection coverage in India. Besides, our largest in-kind Social Protection scheme,namely the Targeted Public Distribution System, is well captured as a part of special coverage in the report, as one of the world’s largest legally binding social assistance schemes providing in-kind food security to about 800 million people.

Further, India’s remarkable transformation over the past decade, in terms of financial inclusion and prioritizing access to financial services for vulnerable populations, was highlighted. Thereby the Government has empowered millions of individuals and families, fostering a more inclusive and secure society.

Government initiatives like PM Jan Dhan Yojana bridge the financial gap for the unbanked, while PM Jeevan Jyoti Yojana and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana offer affordable life and accident insurance, the Governing Body was informed.

On 30 October 2024, during the discussion on the proposal for greater democratisation within ILO Governing Body, India commended ILO but at the same time expressed support for comprehensive reforms in governance in not just ILO but other UN Bodies too.

Taking the opportunity, India emphasized that a convergent approach will ensure UN bodies operate more synergistically for fulfilling the shared vision of promoting social justice and sustainable and inclusive development globally. Geographic diversity, with due consideration to population and workforce, should be the guiding principles for a fairer, more equitable and balanced geographical representation within ILO, it was stated by Secretary, Labour & Employment, GoI in India’s intervention on the issue.