India Shines in QS World University Rankings: Asia (2025)

The QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025 reflect the dynamic landscape of higher education across the continent, spotlighting the top institutions excelling in academic and research excellence, innovation, and internationalization. This year’s rankings emphasize the growing competition among Asian universities and showcase the region’s commitment to advancing global educational standards.

This edition highlights India’s impressive upward trajectory in higher education across the continent. India boasts two institutions within the top 50 and seven in the top 100 of the QS Asia Rankings 2025, with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) leading at 44th place. The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) achieved the most significant improvement among Indian institutions, climbing 70 spots to 148th, driven by notable advancements in nine of the 11 ranking metrics, especially in International Research Network, Citations per Paper, and Papers per Faculty. India’s strongest average indicator scores are in Papers per Faculty and Staff with PhD.

Key Insights from QS World University Ranking: Asia 2025

This ranking assesses 984 institutions covering 25 countries in Eastern, Southern, South-Eastern and Central Asia. The QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025 allows institutions and students to make direct comparisons on institutional performance within their region, with a more granular approach to metrics. Ranng

India stands out with the highest number of institutes in the latest rankings, showcasing a diverse array of both emerging and well-established universities. The country dominates the top ten universities in Southern Asia, with seven institutions making the list. Top 50: India features two institutions — IIT Delhi (44th) and IIT Bombay (48th). Top 100: Five institutions, including IIT Madras (56), IIT Kharagpur (60), Indian Institute of Science (62), IIT Kanpur (67), and University of Delhi (81), showcase India’s robust academic standing. Top 150: Institutions such as IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Chandigarh University (120), UPES (148), and Vellore Institute of Technology (150) highlight the depth of quality education. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) has achieved the highest ranking for India, moving up to 44th place from 46th last year, with an impressive employer reputation score of 99%. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) follows closely at 48th and boasts an employer reputation score of 99.5% and an academic reputation score of 96.6%. The University of Delhi has improved its ranking, moving up from 94th to 81st, achieving a high score of 96.4% in the International Research Network. Anna University achieved a perfect score of 100 in the Papers Per Faculty indicator, emphasizing high research output. 15 universities scored above 99% in the staff with PhD indicator, underscoring the high standard of education and teaching. North Eastern Hill University and University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore attained a perfect score of 100 in faculty-student indicator, demonstrating top-tier academic credibility.

The Indian education sector has made impressive strides, both globally and within Asia, as evidenced by the QS World University Rankings 2025. India earlier saw the inclusion of 46 institutions in the 2025 edition compared to just 11 in 2015 edition showcasing a 318 per cent increase in last 10 years among G20 nations. This growth underscores India’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and enhancing global competitiveness. India’s educational landscape shines as a model of growth and resilience at Asia level also with two institutions in the top 50 and seven in the top 100 in Southern Asia region. Led by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD), ranked 44th, India showcases strengths in key areas such as “Papers per Faculty” and “Staff with PhD,” underlining its dedication to quality education and impactful research. This achievement emphasizes India’s ability to balance research productivity with high-caliber teaching, establishing it as a formidable competitor among global education powerhouses and solidifying its reputation as an emerging hub for higher learning in Asia.