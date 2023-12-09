India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited: Initial Public Offer of ₹1200 crore to open on December 13, 2023

India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited (“India Shelter” or the “Company”), a retail focused affordable housing finance company with an extensive distribution network comprising 203 branches as of September 30, 2023 and a scalable technology infrastructure across our business operations and throughout the loan life cycle, will open its Bid / Offer in relation to its initial public offer of Equity Shares on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

The total offer size of Equity Shares of face value ₹ 5 each aggregating up to ₹ 12,000 million [₹ 1200 crore] comprises fresh issue aggregating up to ₹ 8,000 million [₹ 800 crore ] and Offer for Sale aggregating up to 4,000 million [₹ 400 crore] by Selling Shareholders.

The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed at₹ 469 to ₹ 493 Per Equity Share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 30 Equity Shares and in multiples of 30 Equity Shares thereafter.

The Anchor Investor Bidding Date shall be Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The Bid/Offer will open on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 for subscription and will close on Friday, December 15, 2023.

The Company proposes to utilise net proceeds from fresh issue of Equity Shares to meet future capital requirements towards lending estimated to ₹ 6,400 million [₹ 640 crore] and balance amount towards general corporate purpose. (The “Object of Issue”).

The offer for sale comprises of Equity shares aggregating up to ₹ 0.2 million by Catalyst Trusteeship Limited (as trustee of MICP Trust), aggregating up to ₹ 1712.9 million [up to ₹ 171.29 crore] by Catalyst Trusteeship Limited (as trustee of Madison India Opportunities Trust Fund), , aggregating up to ₹ 544.30 million [₹ 54.43 crore] by Madison India Opportunities IV, , aggregating up to ₹ 317.6 million [₹ 31.76 crore] by MIO Starrock and aggregating up to ₹ 1,425 million [₹ 142.5 crore] by Nexus Ventures III, Ltd. (Collectively, the “investor selling shareholders” or the “Selling Shareholders”) (“the Offer for Sale”).

This Equity Shares are being offered through the red herring prospectus of the Company dated December 7, 2023 filed with Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi (the “RHP”). and are proposed to be listed on the BSE Limited (“BSE”) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”).

ICICI Securities Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited and Ambit Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the offer.