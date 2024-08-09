India Sees Growth in Sugarcane, Cotton, Jute Production as Area Under Cultivation Expands

As per the 3rd Advance Estimates 2023-24 released on 4th June 2024 by Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India, the area under commercial/cash crops has been increased from 18,214.19 thousand hectares in agriculture year 2021-22 to 18,935.22 thousand hectares in agriculture year 2023-24. The state wise details for the last three years are given at Annexure. Evidently, the production of commercial/cash crops (Sugarcane, Cotton, Jute & Mesta) has also increased from 4,80,692 thousand tonnes in agriculture year 2021-22 to 4,84,757 thousand tonnes in agriculture year 2023-24.

According the NITI Aayog Working Group Report, 2018, the Demand & Supply of food grains is estimated/ projected to the tune of 337.01 Million tonnes and 386.25 Million tonnes, respectively, for the future year 2032-2033, which indicates that the overall food grains will have quite comfortable position as far as food security is concerned.

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare (DA&FW) is implementing National Food Security Mission (NFSM) with the objective of increasing food grains production through area expansion and productivity enhancement in all the 28 States and 2 Union Territories (Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh) of the country. Under NFSM, assistance is given through State governments to farmers including small and marginal farmers for interventions like cluster demonstrations on Improved package of practices, demonstrations on cropping system, distribution of seeds of High Yielding Varieties (HYVs)/ hybrids, improved farm machineries/resource conservation machineries/ tools, efficient water application tools, plant protection measures, nutrient management/soil ameliorants, processing & post-harvest equipments, cropping system based trainings to the farmers etc. The Mission also provides support to Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) & State Agricultural Universities (SAUs)/ KrishiVigyan Kendras (KVKs) for technology back stopping and transfer of technology to the farmer under supervision of Subject Matter Specialists/ Scientists.

Further, the Government through its Price Policy ensure the remunerative prices to the growers for their produce with a view to encouraging higher investment and production and to safeguard the interest of consumers by making available supplies at reasonable prices. In this direction, Government announces Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for twenty-two (22) mandated crops including commercial/cash crops by offering a higher MSP for these crops. The Union Budget for 2018-19 had announced the pre-determined principle to keep MSP at levels of one and half (1.5) times of the cost of production. Accordingly, Government is declaring MSPs for all mandated crops including commercial/ cash crops with a return of at least 50 per cent over all India weighted average cost of production from the agricultural year 2018-19. The Government has also adopted and implemented several policies, reforms, developmental programmes to increase the production of crops as well as income of the farmers in the country. Some of the important programmes are listed as follows:

1. Income support to farmers through PM KISAN

2. Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY)

3. Institutional credit for agriculture sector

4. Promotion of organic farming in the country

5. Per Drop More Crop

6. Micro Irrigation Fund

7. Promotion of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs)

8. Agricultural Mechanization

9. Providing Soil Health Cards to farmers

10. Setting up of National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) extension Platform

11. Agri. Infrastructure Fund (AIF)

12. Improvement in farm produce logistics, Introduction of Kisan Rail.

13. Creation of a Start-up Eco system in agriculture and allied sector

14. Achievement in Export of Agri. and Allied Agri- Commodities

15. Central sector Scheme Namo Drone Didi.

Annexure

State-wise Area under Food grains and Commercial/Cash Crops from 2021-22 to 2023-24 (in Thousand Hectares) State 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Food grains Commercial/Cash Crops Food grains Commercial/Cash Crops Food grains Commercial/Cash Crops Andhra Pradesh 4010.00 602.00 3680.00 745.00 3328.00 450.00 Arunachal Pradesh 235.40 2.15 237.07 2.16 # 0.00 Assam 2554.52 94.95 2529.00 91.00 2579.00 89.00 Bihar 6443.77 274.84 6258.71 270.42 6518.18 268.64 Chhattisgarh 4760.92 39.31 4698.14 47.36 4727.87 47.42 Goa 36.15 0.53 35.12 0.49 # 0.00 Gujarat 4595.04 2506.66 4276.52 2664.80 4327.75 2884.94 Haryana 4225.77 743.30 4522.34 682.36 4589.91 665.90 Himachal Pradesh 710.94 1.49 691.67 1.44 691.76 1.43 Jharkhand 2833.24 0.00 2044.77 0.00 2238.77 0.00 Karnataka 7980.30 1311.00 7739.00 1608.40 7375.00 1282.00 Kerala 197.65 0.92 193.52 0.94 256.34 0.72 Madhya Pradesh 15925.10 653.00 18262.80 687.00 17712.93 745.00 Maharashtra 11584.61 5671.67 11310.70 5541.74 10727.83 5671.49 Manipur 258.08 4.94 246.39 5.03 # 0.00 Meghalaya 138.45 18.54 139.09 10.01 # 0.00 Mizoram 45.59 1.29 49.31 1.47 # 0.00 Nagaland 197.82 3.74 302.33 6.93 # 0.00 Odisha 5022.17 207.31 5106.27 229.83 5117.97 230.88 Punjab 6668.00 338.10 6764.09 339.20 6819.20 303.70 Rajasthan 14748.14 760.10 15026.27 818.14 14440.65 1007.95 Sikkim 54.32 0.00 51.56 0.00 # 0.00 Tamil Nadu 3974.07 295.90 3866.46 332.24 3819.87 283.16 Telangana 4742.00 1917.00 5696.08 2000.90 5581.73 1845.00 Tripura 300.82 2.14 278.41 1.57 # 0.00 Uttar Pradesh 19547.00 2181.00 20412.10 2797.55 20242.97 2530.00 Uttarakhand 788.00 44.00 748.33 47.00 707.19 91.27 West Bengal 6623.37 537.60 6070.36 534.85 6010.06 507.73 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 6.94 0.14 5.54 0.13 # 0.00 Chandigarh 0.64 0.00 0.67 0.00 NR 0.00 Dadra And Nagar Haveli 16.70 0.00 18.63 0.00 # 0.00 Daman And Diu 1.93 0.00 NR 0.00 # 0.00 Delhi 28.54 0.00 27.48 0.00 # 0.00 Jammu and Kashmir 877.02 0.13 878.47 0.23 # 0.00 Ladakh 15.59 0.00 15.82 0.00 # 0.00 Lakshadweep NR NR NR NR NR 0.00 Puducherry 20.29 0.47 21.26 1.74 # 0.00 Others NA 2401.17 28.98 All India 130168.89 18214.22 132204.28 19469.93 130214.15 18935.21

# Included in others

NR: Not Reported

NA: Not Applicable

Note: Commercial/ Cash Crops Includes Sugarcane, Cotton, Jute & Mesta.

Source: Third Advance Estimate 2023-24, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, New Delhi