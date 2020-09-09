India sees an unprecedented surge in Recoveries; Nearly 75,000 recoveries in last 24 hours

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India has scaled a new high of recoveries. The total number of recovered patients in a single day has surged to a record 74,894.

With this, the total number of recoveries has touched 33,98,844 taking the Recovery Rate to 77.77%. The total number of recoveries on a weekly basis has increased from 1,53,118 during the third week of July to 4,84,068 in the first week of September 2020.

A total of 89,706 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, of which Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 20,000 and Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 10,000. 60% of the new cases are reported from only 5 States.

The total number of active cases in the country stands at 8,97,394 as on date. Maharashtra is leading this tally with more than 2,40,000 whereas Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh follow with more than 96,000 each. Five States of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu contribute 61% of the total active cases.

A total of 1,115 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported 380 deaths followed by Karnataka with 146 deaths, whereas Tamil Nadu has logged 87 deaths.

