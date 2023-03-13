India Secures World Test Championship Final Berth

New Delhi: India have secured their place in the World Test Championship final at The Oval starting on June 7, after a thrilling last-ball win for New Zealand ended Sri Lanka’s push for a top-two finish.

India’s destructive start to their Test series at home against Australia means their worst possible WTC points percentage is now 57%, assuming there are no penalty points against them for a poor over rate in the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad.

Sri Lanka were initially hampered by rain and then unable to bowl out New Zealand on day five of the first Test in Christchurch, meaning Dimuth Karunaratne’s side can now finish with a best possible WTC points percentage of 56% even if they win the second Test.

Taking a 2-1 series lead in the opening three of four Tests at home against Australia proved to be enough for Rohit Sharma’s side to clinch their spot in the WTC final, though to put the icing on the cake they are on track to avoid defeat in the fourth Test and win the Border-Gavaskar series outright.