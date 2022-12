In Cricket, India were 278 for 6 at stumps in their first innings against Bangladesh on day one of the first test at Chattogram. Cheteshwar Pujara on 90 and Shreyas Iyer on 82 were at the crease. Rishabh Pant scored 46 runs.

For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam took three wickets while Khaled Ahmed took one and Mehidy Hasan Miraz got two wickets. The second and final test match will begin on the 22nd of December in Dhaka.