India scales several peaks in its fight against COVID19 ; Over 3.29crore Vaccine Doses administered across the country

New Delhi: In its collaborative fight against the COVID19 pandemic, India has scaled several peaks today. In a significant development, the total vaccination coverage in India has crossed the3.29 crore.

Yesterday, India also recorded the highest vaccinations in a day with over 3 million vaccine doses administered.

The coverage of beneficiaries aged over 60 years has crossed 1 crore in just 15 days.

3,29,47,432vaccine doses have been administered through 5,55,984 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 74,46,983HCWs (1st dose), 44,58,616HCWs (2nd dose), 74,74,406FLWs (1st dose) and 14,09,332 FLWs (2nd Dose), 18,88,727beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,02,69,368beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

HCWs FLWs 45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60 years Total 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 1st Dose 74,46,983 44,58,616 74,74,406 14,09,332 18,88,727 1,02,69,368 3,29,47,432

As on Day-59 of the vaccination drive (15th March, 2021), total 30,39,394vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 26,27,099beneficiaries were vaccinated across 42,919 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 4,12,295 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date:15th March,2021 HCWs FLWs 45to<60yearswithCo-morbidities Over60years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 1stDose 1stDose 2ndDose 91,228 1,53,498 1,33,983 2,58,797 4,24,713 19,77,175 26,27,099 4,12,295

Five States,Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, continue to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. 79.73% of the new cases are reported from these states in the past 24 hours.

24,492new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 15,051. It is followed by Punjab with 1,818 while Kerala reported 1,054 new cases.

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases. These are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana.

Kerala is reporting a consistently declining trend over the last one month.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 2,23,432 today. India’s present active caseload now stands at 1.96% of India’s total Positive Cases.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.57% of India’s total active cases.

Total tests conducted in the country has surpassed 22.8 Cr (22,82,80,763). The cumulative national Positivity Rate currently stands at 5%.

131 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Seven States account for 82.44%of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (48). Punjab follows with 27 daily deaths and Kerala reported11 deaths in the last 24 hours.

SixteenStates/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Chandigarh, J&K (UT), Odisha, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.