India scales another peak with Recovery Rate leaping past 85%

New Delhi: India has crossed a significant milestone. The national recovery rate has jumped past 85% today with the continuous streak of high number of recovered cases being reported in the past few weeks. The recovered cases have exceeded the new confirmed again during the past 24 hours.

82,203 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country while the number of new confirmed cases stands at 72,049. The total number of recoveries has touched 57,44,693. This has bolstered and sustained India’s global position at the country with the maximum number of recoveries.

The sustained high levels of recoveries have led to further widening of the gap between active and recovered cases. Recovered cases exceed the active cases (9,07,883) by more than 48 lakh (48,36,810). The recovered cases are 6.32 times the active cases ensuring that the recoveries are consistently rising.

The active caseload of the country has further slid to 13.44% of the total positive cases and is consistently declining.

Matching the rise in the national figure, 18 States/UTs have Recovery Rate more than the national average.

75% of the new recovered cases are being reported from ten States, viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Delhi.

Maharashtra is topping the list with nearly 17,000 recoveries while Karnataka contribute more than 10,000 to the single day recoveries.

A total of 72,049 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

10 States/UTs account for 78% of the new confirmed cases.

Maharashtra continues to lead this tally. It has contributed more than 12,000 followed by Karnataka with nearly 10,000 cases.

986 deaths have been reported across the country in the past 24 hours.

10 States/UTs account for 83% of the deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID.

Of the new fatalities, Maharashtra reported more than 37% of deaths with 370 deaths followed by Karnataka with 91 deaths.

The months of October to December are time for festivities that witness gatherings of large number of people in specified locations for religious worship, fairs, rallies, exhibitions, cultural functions, processions etc. These events may last a day or a week or more. To prevent spread of COVID-19 infection, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released Standard Operating Procedures on preventive measures to contain spread of COVID-19 during the festivities. These can be accessed at:

https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/StandardOperatingProceduresonpreventivemeasurestocontainspreadofCOVID19duringfestivities.pdf

