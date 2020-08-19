India scales another peak: Total recoveries cross 2 million; Highest ever single day recoveries of 60,091 in last 24 hours

New Delhi: Fast on the heels of crossing 3 crore cumulative tests, India has recorded another high. Total number of recoveries has crossed 2 million today (20,37,870).

Coupled with this is another achievement of highest ever single day recoveries of 60,091 in the last 24 hours. With this high number of COVID-19 patients recovering and being discharged from the hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the Recovery Rate has scaled the twin peak of crossing 73% (73.64%). This has also led to the declining Case Fatality Rate, which stands at a new low of 1.91% today.

The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz. the active cases has reduced and currently comprises less than 1/4th (only 24.45%) of the total positive cases. Higher number of recoveries and declining fatality has shown that India’s graded strategy has worked. India has posted 13,61,356 more recoveries than the active cases (6,76,514).

From the beginning of January 2020, Government of India assiduously followed a graded, pre-emptive and proactive response and management strategy for COVID-19 in the country. The focussed, collaborative and ‘whole of government’ approach has yielded success.

Building on the continuum of care approach, the policy of TESTING aggressively, TRACKING comprehensively & TREATING efficiently is led by the Centre and implemented in conjunction with the State/UT governments. Focussed attention on effective surveillance and house-to-house contact tracing has led to early detection and identification of COVID-19 cases. The mild and moderate cases are treated under supervised home isolation. As per the standardized clinical management protocol based on the holistic Standard of Care approach, the critical and severe patients are hospitalised and provided the best medical care.

Government of India along with efforts of the State/UT governments has ramped up the hospital care infrastructure across the country to ensure that medical care for different categories of positive cases is provided through the Dedicated COVID Care Centre (DCCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) and Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH). Their numbers has substantially increased too. Today there are 1667 DCH, 3455 DCHC and 11,597 DCCC. Cumulatively they provide 15,45,206 isolation beds, 2,03,959 Oxygen supported beds, and 53,040 ICU beds.

The seamless and point–to-point medical management of the COVID-19 patients has been made possible through effective ambulance services with zero tolerance on refusal of care and service, and measures such as use of non-invasive oxygen combined with use of investigational therapies. AIIMS, New Delhi through its tele-consultation sessions has helped to build the clinical capacities of doctors in the States/ UTs. Through this unique initiative, specialist doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi provide expert guidance and knowledge support to doctors manning ICUs in the State hospitals aimed to reducing the case fatality.

Integral to these efforts has been the remarkable contribution of the ASHAs in the States/UTs. Being part of the Active Case Search teams, they have strengthened the surveillance and contact tracing, and supervised the patients in home isolation. They have played a key role in ensuring critical patients reach to the hospitals for timely treatment. They have also supported the communities through awareness regarding the measures for prevention and control of COVID-19, and helped the needy to access healthcare services.

