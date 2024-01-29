INDIA- SAUDI ARABIA JOINT MILITARY EXERCISE ‘SADA TANSEEQ’ COMMENCES IN RAJASTHAN

New Delhi,29th January: The inaugural edition of India-Saudi Arabia Joint Military Exercise ‘SADA TANSEEQ’ commenced today at Mahajan, Rajasthan. The Exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 29th January to 10th February 2024. The Saudi Arabian contingent comprising 45 personnel is being represented by Royal Saudi Land Forces. The Indian Army contingent also comprising 45 personnel is being represented by a Battalion from the Brigade of the Guards (Mechanised Infantry).

Aim of the Exercise is to train troops of both sides for Joint Operations in Semi Desert terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The Exercise will enable both the sides to share their best practices in the tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting operations in sub-conventional domain. It will facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between troops from both the sides.

The Exercise will involve Establishment of Mobile Vehicle Check Post, Cordon & Search Operation, House Intervention Drill, Reflex Shooting, Slithering and Sniper Firing. The Exercise will provide an opportunity to both the contingents to strengthen their bond. It will act as a platform to achieve shared security objectives, enhance the level of defence cooperation and foster bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.