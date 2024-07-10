India, Russia Set Target Of 100 Bn Dollars Trade By 2030 During 22nd Annual Summit In Moscow

India and Russia have agreed to set the trade target to 100 billion dollars by 2030. The two countries signed nine documents for cooperation in different fields. It includes MoUs in the ares of Environment and Climate Change, Cartography, Polar Research, Investment, Trade and Pharma. New Delhi and Moscow have also inked MoU on coperation in field of Broadcasting between Prasar Bharati and TV Novosti. Briefing media in Moscow Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, during the meeting between the two leaders agenda of discussion was principally focused on economic cooperation. It also included elements relating to cooperation between the two countries relating to political sphere, larger space of economic engagement, covering extensively trade, capital linkages, energy, science and technology cooperation, defence and security.

Mr Kwatra informed that the Prime Minister strongly raised the issue of early discharge of Indian nationals who have been misled into the service of the Russian army. He added that the Russian side promised early discharge of all Indian nationals from the service of the Russian army.

The Foreign Secretary said, the two leaders spoke about the new proposed Eastern Corridor which is called the Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern Corridor. The two leaders also focused on important areas in the economic domain that link with the growth and growth of different sectors in both countries, in particular fertilizer supply from Russia to India, which is directly linked to the production and the farmer’s yield in India. The two leaders also spoke about the need to move forward on the India – Eurasian Economic Union trade and Goods Agreement.