India reports less than 20,000 Daily New Cases since past 7 days

New Delhi: The ongoing trend of contraction of India’s daily new cases continues. India has recorded less than 20,000 daily new cases since the last 7 days.

In the last 24 hours, only 16,946 persons were found to be infected with COVID in India. In the same period, India also registered 17,652 new recoveries ensuring a net decline of 904 cases in the Active Caseload.

Daily deaths in India are on a sustained decline. Less than 300 daily deaths have been registered for the last 20 days.

India’s Case Fatality Rate stands at 1.44% today. 22 States/UTs have cases Fatality Rate less than the National Average.

The active caseload of the country stands at 2,13,603. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 2.03%.

25 States/UTs have less than 5,000 Active Cases.

India’s Total Recoveries stand at 10,146,763 today. The Recovery Rate has also increased to 96.52%.

82.67% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,158 newly recovered cases. 3,009 people recovered in Maharashtrain the past 24 hours followed by 930 inChhattisgarh.

76.45% of the new cases are from Seven States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,004. It is followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka with 3,556 and 746 new cases, respectively.

198 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Six States/UTs account for 75.76% of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 26 and 18 daily deaths, respectively.

The country is geared up for the massive COVID-19 vaccination drive beginning from 16th January 2021.

The full initial procurement amount of 1.65 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines against Covid-19 have been allocated to all States/UTs in the proportion of Health Care Workers database. Therefore, there is no question of discrimination against any State in allocation of vaccination doses. This is the initial lot of supply of vaccine doses and would be continuously replenished in the weeks to come. Therefore, any apprehension being expressed on account of deficient supply is totally baseless and unfounded.

States have been advised to organize vaccination sessions taking into account 10% reserve/wastage doses and average of 100 vaccinations per session per day. Therefore, any undue haste on the parts of the States to organize unreasonable numbers of vaccination per site per day is not advised.

The States and UTs have also been advised to increase the number of vaccination session sites that would be operational every day in a progressive manner as the vaccination process stabilizes and moves forward.

