New Delhi: India reports 9,851 new COVID19 cases & 273 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,26,770 including 1,10,960 active cases,1,09,462 cured/discharged/migrated and 6348 deaths as per the latest data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Total 43,86,376 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,43,661 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours informed ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research)

