New Delhi: India reports 9,121 new COVID19 cases, 11,805 discharges, and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,09,25,710

Total discharges: 1,06,33,025

Death toll: 1,55,813

Active cases: 1,36,872

Total Vaccination: 87,20,822