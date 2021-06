New Delhi: India reports 84,332 new COVID19 cases (lowest after 70 days), 1,21,311 patient discharges, & 4,002 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry

Total cases: 2,93,59,155

Total discharges: 2,79,11,384

Death toll: 3,67,081

Active cases: 10,80,690

Vaccination: 24,96,00,304