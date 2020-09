New Delhi: India’s COVID19 tally crosses 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 new cases & 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Case tally stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases, 5,01,6521 cured/discharged/migrated & 95,542 deaths informed Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

