New Delhi: India reports 81,466 new COVID19 cases, 50,356 discharges, and 469 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,23,03,131

Total recoveries: 1,15,25,039

Active cases: 6,14,696

Death toll: 1,63,396

Total vaccination: 6,87,89,138