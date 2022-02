New Delhi : India’s daily cases drop below 10,000. The country reports 8,013 fresh COVID19 cases, 16,765 recoveries, & 119 deaths in last 24 hrs.

Active case: 1,02,601 (0.24%)

Daily positivity rate: 1.11%

Total recoveries: 4,23,07,686

Death toll: 5,13,843

Total vaccination: 1,77,50,86,335