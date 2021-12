New Delhi: India reports 7,495 new COVID19 cases, 6,960 recoveries, and 434 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of Omicron cases in India rises to 236, of which 104 have recovered: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Active cases: 78,291

Total recoveries: 3,42,08,926

Death toll: 4,78,759

Total Vaccination: 1,39,69,76,774