New Delhi: India reports 53,480 new COVID19 cases, 41,280 discharges, and 354 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,21,49,335

Total recoveries: 1,14,34,301

Active cases: 5,52,566

Death toll: 1,62,468

Total vaccination: 6,30,54,353