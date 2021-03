New Delhi: India reports 53,476 new COVID19 cases, 26,490 recoveries, and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,17,87,534

Total recoveries: 1,12,31,650

Active cases: 3,95,192

Death toll: 1,60,692

Total vaccination: 5,31,45,709