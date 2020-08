New Delhi: Single-day spike of 52,972 positive cases & 771 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. India’s COVID19 tally rises to 18,03,696 including 5,79,357active cases, 1,186,203 cured/discharged/migrated & 38,135 deaths .

Number of COVID19 tests crosses 2 crore mark in India with 2,02,02,858 tests conducted till August 2. Of these, 3,81,027 tests were conducted yesterday informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) .

