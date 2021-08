New Delhi: India reports 46,164 new COVID19 cases, 34,159 recoveries and 607 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,25,58,530

Total recoveries: 3,17,88,440

Active cases: 3,33,725

Death toll: 4,36,365 Total vaccinated: 60,38,46,475 (80,40,407 in last 24 hours)