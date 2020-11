New Delhi: With 45,903 new COVID19 infections, India’s total cases surge to 85,53,657. With 490 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,26,611 . Total active cases are 5,09,673 after a decrease of 2,992 in last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 79,17,373 with 48,405 new discharges in the last 24 hours

