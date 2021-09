New Delhi: India reports 42,618 new COVID19 cases, 36,385 recoveries and 330 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry

Total cases: 3,29,45,907

Active cases: 4,05,681

Total recoveries: 3,21,00,001

Death toll: 4,40,225

Total vaccination: 67,72,11,205 (58,85,687 in last 24 hours)