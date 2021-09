New Delhi: India reports 41,965 new COVID19 cases, 33,964 recoveries & 460 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,28,10,845

Active cases: 3,78,181

Total recoveries: 3,19,93,644

Death toll: 4,39,020

Total vaccination: 65,41,13,508 (1,33,18,718 in last 24 hours)

Highest ever 1.33 crore doses have been administered in a single day

65.41 Cr. vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

More than 18.3 crore doses have been administered in the month of August

41,965 new cases in the last 24 hours

Active cases account for 1.15% of total cases

India’s Active caseload stands at 3,78,181

Recovery Rate currently at 97.51%

33,964 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases Total Recoveries to 3,19,93,644

Weekly Positivity Rate (2.58%) less than 3% for last 68 days

Daily positivity rate reported to be 2.61%

52.31 cr Total Tests conducted so far