New Delhi: India reports 4,14,188 new COVID19 cases, 3,31,507 discharges, and 3,915 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 2,14,91,598

Total recoveries: 1,76,12,351

Death toll: 2,34,083

Active cases: 36,45,164

Total vaccination: 16,49,73,058