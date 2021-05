New Delhi: India registers 4,12,262 new cases, 3,29,113 discharges and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours. Top five states which have registered maximum cases are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Total cases: 2,10,77,410

Total recoveries: 1,72,80,844

Death toll: 23,01,68

Active cases: 35,66,398

Total vaccination: 16,25,13,339