New Delhi: India reports 3,86,452 new COVID19 cases, 3498 deaths and 2,97,540 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,87,62,976

Total recoveries: 1,53,84,418

Death toll: 2,08,330

Active cases: 31,70,228

Total vaccination: 15,22,45,179