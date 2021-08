New Delhi: India reports 36,401 new COVID19 cases and 39,157 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

India reports 530 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll due to COVID-19 to 4,33,049: Union Health Ministry

Total vaccination: 56,64,88,433 (56,36,336 doses administered yesterday)

Total recoveries: 3,15,25,080

Active cases: 3,64,129 (lowest in 149 days)