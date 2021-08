New Delhi: India reports 30,549 new COVID19 cases, 38,887 discharges & 422 deaths in last 24 hours as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 3,17,26,507

Total discharges: 3,08,96,354

Death toll: 4,25,195

Active cases: 4,04,958

Total Vaccination: 47,85,44,114 (61,09,587 in last 24 hours)