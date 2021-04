New Delhi: India reports 2,95,041 new COVID19 cases, 2,023 deaths and 1,67,457 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,56,16,130

Total recoveries: 1,32,76,039

Death toll: 1,82,553

Active cases: 21,57,538

Total vaccination: 13,01,19,310